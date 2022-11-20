Ryan Reynolds is 'very excited' for baby number four with Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds and Blake lively are elated to become parents for the fourth time.



The couple walked on the red carpet of the 36th Annual American Cinematheque Awards in Los Angeles this week, where Reynolds was set to receive a special honour.

As he spoke about the joy of welcoming his fourth child with Lively, Reynolds admitted: "We're very excited."

"You'd have to be a moron to do this four times if you didn't like it," he quipped.

He acknowledged that having four children under the age of 10 is "gonna be nuts," but all of their daughters "love" that they are going to have another sibling.

Delivering a loved-up message for his wife while receiving the award, Reynolds spoke:

"​​I get to spend my days working with my favorite actor of all, my wife, Blake. You're the greatest ghostwriter in Hollywood history. You have literally authored me into this moment," he insisted. "And I know ultimately, and I don't want to get too romantic here, but I know ultimately we're all just a bunch of screaming meat suits, clinging to a rock, hurling through space."