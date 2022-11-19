Kriti Sanon breaks her silence over backlash on Adipurush teaser

Kriti Sanon talks about the backlash Adipurush teaser received

Earlier in October, Om Raut dropped the teaser of his film starring Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Prabhas which received severe backlash due to its amateurish VFX. Netizens even drew comparisons between Adipurush and Brahmastra on social media.

Om took to his social media and announced that the release of film has been pushed to June, 2023. Recently, lead star Kriti Sanon opened up about the backlash of the teaser. She said the team is ‘proud’ of the product they have created and Om needs some more time to bring the best out of what has been done.

“As Om Raut, my director, has mentioned in the note that was brought out, it is a film that we all are extremely proud of. It is a film which is of grand canvas; it is a part of our history and is extremely important. It needs to be put out in the right way and in the best possible way because that’s what he also had envisioned.” She said during Bhediya’s promotions.

She further explained, “So a one minute 35 second teaser came out. There is a lot more to the film that he needs to work upon, and needs time.” She also said, “It is a story that we all are proud of, so it needs to be done in the best possible way. And I think he is going to give it all the talent that it needs, and all the effort it needs because the heart and the soul are in the right place.”

Adipurush is a film made on the Hindu mythological characters, depicting the history and stories associated with them.

Kriti Sanon will be seen alongside Varun Dhawan in Bhediya. She also have a film with Kartik Aaryan in pipeline.

