Two terrorists killed during security force's operation in Balochistan

Image showing a Pakistan Army soldier taking a position before opening fire. — ISPR/file

RAWALPINDI: The security forces gunned down two terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Hoshab area of Balochistan, confirmed the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Friday.



According to the military’s media wing, an IBO was initiated on November 17, to clear a hideout of the terrorists, linked with firing incidents on the security forces and civilians besides planting of improvised explosive devices (IED) on M-8, in general area Balor, Hoshab.

“As a result of continuous intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance of the area, a location of the terrorists was identified and security forces were held inserted,” the statement read.

During a heavy exchange of fire, both terrorists were killed, while a cache of arms and ammunition including improvised explosive devices were recovered, the military’s media wing stated.

“Security forces, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan,” the ISPR said.