Ariel view of Shahrah-e-Faisal Road. — Twitter/File

KARACHI: Following the conclusion of the International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) 2022, Shahrah-e-Faisal and Karsaz Road are to be temporarily closed for traffic from 12am till 4am due to security reasons and important transportation.



According to the traffic police, the city's main road Shahrah-e-Faisal from the Karsaz flyover to Drigh Road, as well as Karsaz Road and Sir Shah Suleman Road at Hassan Square will be temporarily closed for all kinds of traffic on both sides from 12am till 4am to ensure duty for security traffic movement for IDEAS 2022.

The traffic police said that citizens going toward the airport from Defence, Clifton, and Saddar during this time can opt for the University Road or Korangi Road route.

These routes will be opened again in the morning, as per the traffic police.

The traffic police has asked citizens to call on its helpline 1915 for more information or in case of any problem.