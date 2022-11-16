Two soldiers martyred during crossfire with terrorists in Bajaur

A Pakistani soldier patrols near the Line of Control at Salohi village in Poonch district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir on April 26, 2021. — AFP/File

Two soldiers were martyred during an intense exchange between security forces and terrorists in the general area of Hilal Khel, Bajaur District, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations said Wednesday.



The military's media wing said the crossfire took place on the night of November 15-16 in which one terrorist was also gunned down.

The ISPR also mentioned that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist.

The killed terrorist remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces, read the statement.

The military’s media wing also shared that 33-year-old Naik Taj Muhammad, a resident of Kohat, and 30-year-old Lance Naik Imtiaz Khan, a resident of Malakand), were martyred while fighting gallantly.

The security forces are carrying out sanitisation of the area to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.