Georgina Rodriguez beau Cristiano Ronaldo recalls ‘difficult moment’ of baby boy death

Georgina Rodriguez and his partner Cristiano Ronaldo went through difficult times after the death of their newborn son Angel.

In an interview with Piers Morgan Uncensored, the footballer got candid about the heart-wrenching moment when one of his newborn twins died.

While reflecting on the painful moment, the Manchester United star said that the time when his baby passed away was challenging as he had to deal with his loss while celebrating daughter Bella’s birth.

Ronaldo told the host that it was "the worst moment that I passed through in my life" since the tragic passing of his father José Dinis Aveiro in 2005.

"It's hard," Ronaldo added while revealing how he and Rodriguez went through "difficult moments because we don't understand why it happened to us."

"I never felt to be happy and sad in the same moment," he shared. "It is hard to explain...you don't know if you cry or you don't know if you smile."

"You don't know how to react. You don't know what to do,” he further said,

Ronaldo and Rodriquez are also parents to daughter Alana, while the sports star is dad to son Cristiano Jr., and twins Eva and Mateo.