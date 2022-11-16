Jameela Jamil spills the beans on Meghan Markle, Prince Harry marriage

Jameela Jamil is all praises for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry over their loving marriage.
Speaking on the latest episode of podcast Archetypes, The Good Place star fawned over her partner's support throughout her journey in activism.
She began: “He just likes that I am completely myself and I think he really enjoys the fact that I'm not repressed in any way, and therefore, I don't have anywhere that I need to let off that steam.
“I don't hold in any toxicity. I get everything off my chest — to mixed results. He's incredibly supportive of me and he's been a big encourager of me to learn how to fight back and speak my mind and understand my worth — he's just a great ally.
“He's a great source of strength and comfort and someone who can take my phone away because he's 6’7 — I can't reach it when he's holding it up. If I need my phone to be taken away, he's there, he understands me and he's just an incredible human, an incredible friend and I don't think I could have withstood all of this without him.”
Speaking about Meghan and Harry, Jameela added: “I know you have a very similar dynamic with Harry and actually, when the four of us met that one time, it was a really sweet dynamic of two very similar relationships.
“It was very nice for me to see that you have that in your home because you need it. It's just an unfathomable amount of sh*t you take Meghan — I can't believe it," she noted.
