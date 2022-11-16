Prince Harry makes solo appearance after Lady C claimed he and Meghan are separated

Prince Harry on Friday issued a statement to mark the Veterans Day two days before the United King observed the Remembrance Sunday.

A picture of Harry and his wife Meghan also accompanied the statement issued on the website of Archewell Foundation.

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to note that the picture released on their website was actually taken in April this year during Invictus Games.

Commenting on their picture several people asked whether they don't have any new picture together.

The old photo also raised eyebrows because it came just a few days after royal biographer Lady C claimed that Harry and Meghan are separated and agreement to a settlement are in discussion.

Lady C's claim was dismissed by majority of experts in the United Kingdom.

Prince Harry's picture without Meghan Markle appeared for the second time when visited Pearl Harbor in Honolulu, Hawaii, last Friday afternoon.

He toured the USS Arizona Memorial.

The battleship was bombed by Japanese forces in December 1941. Over 1,100 crew members died in the attack, which drove the U.S. to enter World War II.

Harry visited the memorial in a personal capacity. The USS Arizona Memorial on the island of Oahu is a short flight from his home in Montecito, California, where he lives with his wife Meghan Markle and their two children, son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, 1.

"He kind of approached us," Dan Conover, who was also touring the USS Arizona with his family on Friday, told PEOPLE.

"I moved out of his way because he's royalty, I figured I'd let him do his thing. He basically gave me a greeting," Conover, 23, explained. "He was very respectful and courteous and nice. I moved out of his way, and he kind of patted me on the back and said, 'You're all good mate.' It was a simple interaction, but he was very nice and courteous and respectful.