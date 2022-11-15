PMC to give grace marks to MDCAT candidates following complaints received by students

KARACHI: The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) Tuesday decided to give grace marks to candidates who gave the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) as the body identified mistakes.
PMC President Dr Noshad Ahmad Shaikh said that complaints by candidates were analysed during the commission's meeting during which it was decided that grace marks will be given for wrong questions as well as those out of course.
The commission has conveyed the instructions to vice-chancellors of all universities taking the test.
The commission will release complete MDCAT results in a week's time.
A day earlier, over 0.204 million candidates sat for MDCAT through the federal and provincial public sector universities, the PMC said.
According to Dr Noshad, 204,253 youth appeared in the test, including 203,791 across the countrywide centres and 461 in those of the UAE and Saudia Arabia.
The minimum passing percentage in the paper-based MDCAT is 65 for admission to medical colleges and 55 for admission to dental colleges.
