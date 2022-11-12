Rana Sanaullah hospitalised for health checks

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan. The News/File

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan was admitted to a hospital in Lahore for routine health checkups and a medical procedure.

The interior minister said that he is recovering after undergoing minor health checkups and procedures.



On Friday, the minister issued an audio message from the Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology, also known as the National Institute of Heart Diseases (NIHD) in Rawalpindi.

"To all those well-wishers who are concerned about my health after viewing my picture at the hospital, I am absolutely fine," the minister said in an audio message on Friday.

"I had heart surgery almost 20 years ago in 2004. For patients like me, some minor procedures and a general checkup are essential every two to three years."

He also praised doctors, saying his physicians conducted his checkup in a state-of-the-art manner. They also performed a minor procedure that they deemed necessary, he said.

He said he is recuperating after the procedure at the AFIC in Rawalpindi and will be back home in a day or two. He also urged his sympathisers not to throng the hospital, as the facility has its restrictions.

"All my friends are welcome to see me when I am back home on Sunday," he added.

Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Rana Sanaullah had gone to the hospital for a routine medical examination. She rejected all speculations about his health, saying the minister had heart surgery 18 years ago in 2004 and it was necessary to have a check-up every two to three years.

The interior minister is in stable health and will come home from the hospital tomorrow, she added.