IHC orders release of PTI leader Zahid Akbar

Islamabad High Court. — IHC website

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday declared the detention of PTI leader Zahid Akbar void and ordered authorities to release him.

The brief verdict, which was reserved earlier in the day in a case pertaining to Akbar’s arrest and his subsequent placement in a sub-jail, was announced by IHC Judge Mohsin Akhtar Kayani.

A week ago, police picked up Akbar from his house in the federal capital on charges of plotting to vandalise the metro bus station.

Today’s hearing

During the course of proceedings, Mohsin Akhtar Kayani asked the public prosecutor why was Akbar arrested and kept in sub-jail. The prosecutor replied that the SHO Industrial Area had reported the said person was talking about a "burn and siege" campaign.

Responding to this, Justice Kayani asked did any such incident happen in Islamabad. The prosecutor replied, "no sir, no such incident came to pass in the capital so far".

“Numerous cases are registered by police on behalf of the state, their hearings go on, and governments change; however, action can only be taken when a wrongdoing has been done,” remarked the judge.

Meanwhile, Justice Kayani ordered to let PTI leader Akbar walk free.

Referring to the PTI’s long march and protests, the judge remarked that whether roads were blocked by a protest sit-in or shipping containers, it was the city administration’s responsibility to unblock them.