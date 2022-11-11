PTI expels Khurram Hameed Rokhari for dissenting from party policy

Khurram Hameed Khan Rokhri. — Facebook/Khurram Hameed/file

ISLAMABAD: A day after debunking PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s allegations against an army officer, the party on Friday expelled Khurram Hameed Rokhari for violating the party policy.

Speaking on Geo News programme “Capital Talk” Rokhari had rejected Khan’s accusation against an army officer, saying he is a man of principles. He said the general officer is two-course junior to him, and he knows him the way Hamid Mir knows Saleem Safi.

In a statement, the PTI said: “After consultation with the higher party leadership, basic membership of Mr. Major (R) Khurram Hameed Khan Rokhari has been terminated as he has violated party policy and spoke on media against PTI version without party permission. From now onwards he is no more in PTI.”



The PTI requested all the media groups not to call and invite him as a PTI leader.

“If he is called and invited as PTI leader, legal action will be taken against the media group,” warned the party.

“All government officers and officials are also advised not to entertain Mr. Khurram Hameed Khan Rokhari as PTI member from now onwards,” read the statement.