PTI expels Khurram Hameed Rokhari for dissenting from party policy

ISLAMABAD: A day after debunking PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s allegations against an army officer, the party on Friday expelled Khurram Hameed Rokhari for violating the party policy.
Speaking on Geo News programme “Capital Talk” Rokhari had rejected Khan’s accusation against an army officer, saying he is a man of principles. He said the general officer is two-course junior to him, and he knows him the way Hamid Mir knows Saleem Safi.
In a statement, the PTI said: “After consultation with the higher party leadership, basic membership of Mr. Major (R) Khurram Hameed Khan Rokhari has been terminated as he has violated party policy and spoke on media against PTI version without party permission. From now onwards he is no more in PTI.”
The PTI requested all the media groups not to call and invite him as a PTI leader.
“If he is called and invited as PTI leader, legal action will be taken against the media group,” warned the party.
“All government officers and officials are also advised not to entertain Mr. Khurram Hameed Khan Rokhari as PTI member from now onwards,” read the statement.
Sources say that Sulaiman and Kasim inquired after PTI Chairman Imran Khan's health as he recovers from injuries
Court asks former Punjab Assembly deputy speaker to submit surety bonds worth Rs100,000
Senate accepts Mustafa Nawaz Khokar's resignation and officially declares his seat vacant
Ahsan Iqbal says PTI activists are causing problems to common people by closing different parts of the GT road
PTI Chairman says his march is "biggest movement for freedom" in country's history
AML chief Sheikh Rasheed hints at major decisions in November amid Pakistan's volatile political environment