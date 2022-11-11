Army chief visits Multan Garrison

RAWALPINDI: Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the Multan Garrison and interacted with officers and men, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Friday.
In a statement, the ISPR said that while interacting with strike formation troops, the COAS commended their extraordinary professional competence and devotion to duty in the service of the motherland.
Earlier on arrival, Commander Southern Command Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti received the army chief, the military's media wing said.
Just a day back, the army chief visited Sialkot and Mangla garrisons as part of his farewell visits to various formations, a statement from the ISPR had said.
The army chief advised the armed forces to keep serving the nation with the same zeal and commitment no matter what the circumstances.
The COAS appreciated formations for their excellent performance during various operations, training, and natural calamities.
