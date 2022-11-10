Imran Khan's sons Sulaiman, Kasim visit him in Lahore

PTI Chairman Imran Khan (centre) is pictured with his sons. — Twitter/File

PTI Chairman Imran Khan's sons Sulaiman Khan and Kasim Khan visited him at his Lahore residence ahead of the resumption of the party's anti-government long march, sources said Thursday.



Sources said that Sulaiman and Kasim inquired after their father's health as he recovers from the bullet wounds sustained in an attack on him. The sources quoted the sons as sharing with their father that the news of the attempt on his life had worried them.

Imran was shot and injured in an assassination bid during his much-touted anti-government long march while it passed through Wazirabad.

Imran's sons, who live in London with their mother, had talked to him over the phone after the attack.

It may be recalled that Imran's former wife Jemima Goldsmith, who is the mother of Sulaiman and Kasim, had thanked the man who caught the suspected shooter involved in the attack on their behalf.