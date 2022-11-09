Khan's 'important strategy' behind delay in long march's arrival to Pindi: Rasheed

Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad. — PID/File

RAWALPINDI: Ahead of the resumption of PTI's long march on November 10, Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Wednesday maintained that PTI Chairman Imran Khan's delay in his arrival to Rawalpindi is part of an "important strategy."

"The delay in Imran Khan's arrival in Rawalpindi is part of an important strategy, while those sneering about not registering FIR will have their 'own political kites cut'," the politician stated, taking to his Twitter account.

The former federal minister predicted Pakistan's volatile political atmosphere in the crucial month of November.

"The meetings taking place in Rawalpindi and London indicates the final round of important decisions," Rasheed wrote forecasting the possibility of crucial decisions this month in Rawalpindi including "election" and "selection".

The former interior minister took a jibe at the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), stating that the aspirations of PPP Co-chair Asif Zardari and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif will die, while JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman will have everyone recite qul.



"Institutions wearing shrouds for the nation's sake will save the country. Elections will be conducted, while the Supreme Court will be the last hope," Sheikh Rasheed wrote in his tweet.

Criticising Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led coalition government, the former minister stated: "The government is dangerous for economic, political, and national security, and is in shambles. The amount of [money] spent on foreign visits has not even been received in aid."

The AML chief claimed that while the nation would be on the streets, the Sharif brothers would be celebrating the New Year in London.