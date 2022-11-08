Swati asks court for belongings, provision of arrest, search warrant copies

PTI Senator Azam Swati addresses a press conference in Islamabad. — APP/File

PTI Senator Azam Khan Swati has filed pleas for the provision of copies of the arrest warrant and search warrants, and the return of belongings seized during his arrest in the "controversial tweet" case.



The senior PTI leader was taken into custody by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on October 13 over a "controversial tweet" inciting hate against institutions. He remained under arrest for almost a week but was later released on bail.

PTI alleges custodial torture on Swati in detention, while Swati alleges a leak of an "obscene" video of him and his wife, purportedly recorded before his arrest.

Swati filed two petitions in the court of civil judge Mohammad Shabbir stating that his house was raided in the wee hours of October 13 by FIA officials, during which belongings of his family, granddaughters and housekeeping staff were taken into custody.

The 31 items seized in the raid include 26 belongings of the family such as mobile phones, passports, USBs, computer, DVD and CDs and other, and five items owned by the staff.

The senator also requested the provision of copies of the arrest warrant and search warrant. FIA and its cybercrime investigation officer have been named as respondents in the pleas.

Meanwhile, responding to the pleas FIA informed the court that copies of the arrest and search warrants have been attached with the reply. It said that the digital devices have been sent for forensic analysis and it awaits their report.