Netflix shares title for first episode of ‘Stranger Things’ fifth and final season

Netflix series Stranger Things celebrated November 6 as a special day for the series. In the fictional world of this drama on this day, in 1983, Will Byers first was lost in Hawkins, Indiana. Will was luckily rescued by his friends.



Throughout the day, there were many revelations made by the streaming platform, including the title of the first episode from the fifth and final season of the sci-fi series.

To sum up the details of the day, it was unveiled that Episode 1 of Season 5 of Stranger Things is titled Chapter One: The Crawl and it will be written by The Duffer Brothers, who are the creators of the show.

On account of Stranger Things Day, the giant had special screenings across the U.S. movie theaters that projected season 4: Volume 2.

In addition to that, the fans of the series could go for free giveaways, photo ops and exclusive merchandise inspired by the drama.

The highly-anticipated and most awaited final season of Stranger Things has fans on edge and the Duffer Brothers have assured not to include too many new members and focus on the established core cast.