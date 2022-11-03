Pakistan Army denounces assassination attempt on Imran Khan

Director-General of the Inter-Service Public Relations Lieutenant General Babar Iftikhar. — ISPR

The Pakistan Army "highly condemned" the attack on PTI Chairman Imran Khan during his long march on Thursday, leaving him with a bullet injury on his right foot.

Since Friday, Khan has been leading a convoy of thousands from the city of Lahore towards the capital, Islamabad, campaigning for fresh elections after being ousted from office in April.

According to Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR), the military offered sincere prayers for precious life lost and the "speedy recovery and well-being of PTI Chairman Imran Khan and all those injured in this unfortunate incident."

Politicians and government leaders, including Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, PPP Co-chairman Asif Zardari, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, among other leaders, condemned the incident in "strongest words."

At about 4:25pm Thursday, chaotic scenes broke out near the PTI's reception camp at Allahwala Chowk in Gujranwala after gunshots were fired at Khan.

He sustained bullet injuries on his leg and, according to the police, the suspect who opened fire on Khan's container has been arrested.

Several other people, including PTI leader Faisal Javed and local PTI leader Ahmad Chattha, also sustained injuries, while Gujranwala DHQ Hospital sources say one person has lost his life. They added that the condition of others who got injured was stable and received treatment.