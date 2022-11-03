IHC orders PTI to maintain peace at whatever location allotted for sit-in

Islamabad High Court building. — IHC website

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) ordered the PTI leadership to ensure peace is maintained during its rally regardless of the location in Islamabad they are allotted by the government to hold their sit-ins and jalsa.



Justice Aamer Farooq made the observation during the hearing of a plea filed by PTI against the non-issuance of a no-objection certificate for the party's sit-in in the federal capital.

PTI leader Ali Nawaz Awan on October 31 filed the petition seeking permission on PTI's behalf to conduct its jalsa and sit-in in addition to providing security to marchers when the party culminates its long march in Islamabad.

On Wednesday, the IHC issued notices to the federal capital's administration for not issuing PTI a no-objection certificate for its sit-in, directing them to appear before it today.

During the hearing, the court expressed annoyance as the relevant official of the Islamabad administration had not appeared despite being summoned.

"Is this a civil court? It is a high court," Justice Farooq said showing ire and summoned the officials of the district administration to court immediately.

Later, Islamabad Advocate General Barrister Jahangir Jadoon and Islamabad deputy commissioner appeared before the court.

Meanwhile, Jahangir read Imran Khan's response submitted in the Supreme Court regarding the PTI's long march of May 25, 2022.

Jadoon maintained that losses occurred in PTI's previous long march and police personnel were injured.

At the court's inquiry, the advocate-general said that the PTI is seeking permission to hold the rally at the same spot they had asked for at the previous march.

"They [PTI] have always violated the terms and conditions that's why we don't trust them. The PTI leadership refused to admit the assurance by two senior lawyers," Jadoon said, informing the court that PTI can hold the rally at T-chowk if they want.

Meanwhile, PTI lawyer Babar Awan maintained that Ali Awan has filed this plea so he is responsible for it.

"The matter is already in the SC, we shouldn't argue on it," he said.

Justice Farooq asked Awan's opinion on whether he thinks the same events as last time would conspire at the location the government allots to PTI for its rally.

He directed the PTI to assure that peace and security will be maintained regardless of the location allotted and to make sure that roads are not blocked.

"Holding a protest is your right but the citizens rights should also be taken care of," Justice Aamer Farooq remarked.



Later, the court reserved its verdict after hearing the arguments from the parties in the case.