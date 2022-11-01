Cypher-related audio leaks probe: FIA summons Imran Khan on Nov 3

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks at an event of Karachi Bar Association in Karachi on October 14, 2022. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: As a part of the investigation into the audio leaks related to the US cypher, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Tuesday summoned PTI Chairman Imran Khan, Asad Umar, and other leaders of the party.

In the notice, FIA's Mian Shabbir Hussain directed Khan to appear before the inquiry team on November 3 at 12pm.



The anti-corruption institution is investigating the audio leaks allegedly featuring Khan, PTI leaders, and a government officer in discussions about a US cypher on the orders of the federal cabinet.

Apart from this, the FIA has also summoned Khan in the prohibited funding probe — a case in which the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has blamed him for receiving illicit funding.

The FIA has also called in PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi on November 3 at 12pm. The former foreign minister was summoned last week as well, but he didn't appear before the institution.

PTI Secretary-General Asad Umar has also been summoned on November 2 at 12pm.

In the two audio leaks that took the internet by storm and shocked the public, the former prime minister, Umar, and then-principle secretary Khan could allegedly be heard discussing the US cypher and how to use it in their interest.

On September 30, the federal cabinet took notice of the matter and constituted a committee to probe the contents of the audio leaks. Later, the cabinet also okayed legal action against those involved in the matter.