Prince Harry told to ‘do his thing’ and ‘stop copying’ the Firm: ‘Risk something!’

File Footage

Prince Harry urged to ‘take a risk’ and ‘promote’ his upcoming memoir with better tours.



These revelations have been made by literary agent Peter Cox of Litopia.

While discussing the chances of Prince Harry jetting off to a promotional campaign for the Spare memoir.

He began by admitting, “The publisher will have tried to commit Harry to support the book's marketing campaign as far as possible. And equally, he may have resisted all or part of their demands - that is part of the contractual negotiation.”

“What I find fascinating is the possibility of Harry doing a proper book tour, which would mean engaging with critical media - local radio, maybe, or even Joe Rogan!”

“If Harry really wants us to see the real person, then he needs to step out from the royal’s tightly-controlled media bubble into the real world. Take a risk!”

“It could be brilliant. He could win a ton of new supporters, and sell oodles of books too. Or of course, it might be a disaster. I would love to see him rise to that challenge.”