Prince Harry ‘could win ton of supporters’ if he steps out of ‘controlled media bubble’

Prince Harry could gain support of tons of fans if he steps into the ‘real world’ to promote his much-anticipated book Spare.

The book, speculated to take a jibe at the Royal Family, will be released worldwide on January 10.

During his conversation with Express.co.uk, literary agent Peter Cox said: “The publisher will have tried to commit Harry to support the book's marketing campaign as far as possible. And equally, he may have resisted all or part of their demands - that is part of the contractual negotiation.”

"What I find fascinating is the possibility of Harry doing a proper book tour, which would mean engaging with critical media - local radio, maybe, or even Joe Rogan!,” he added.

“If Harry really wants us to see the real person, then he needs to step out from the royal’s tightly-controlled media bubble into the real world. Take a risk!

"It could be brilliant. He could win a ton of new supporters, and sell oodles of books too.

"Or of course, it might be a disaster. I would love to see him rise to that challenge,” he added.