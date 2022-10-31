PM Shahbaz Sharif announces Kissan Package

ISLAMABAD: In order to help farmers stand on their feet following the cataclysmic floods, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif is announcing a Kissan Package for them.
The package has been prepared by the Ministries of Finance and Food Security for the revival of the agriculture sector in flood-ravaged areas.
The package envisages measures including reducing the price of fertiliser and ensuring the availability of urea in sufficient quantity. Launching the solarisation of tube wells and instalments in electricity bills are also part of this package.
Taking to his Twitter handle earlier today, PM Shahbaz Sharif said that he would announce a big package for the revival of the agriculture sector and the prosperity of the farmers.
The country could tackle the challenge of food security by only developing the agriculture sector, he added.
More to follow...
Punjab ACE arrests Mazari; Sardar Mazari says "Dost Mazari being targeted in political vengeance"
“Khan wanted to resolve two issues — early elections date and appointment of chief of army staff — by holding...
A video surfaced on social media showing party leaders Faisal Javed and Hammad Azhar haggling over the mic
Three “snakes and two VIPs” harmed the party and the institutions, claims Vawda
Punjab informs Establishment Division that CCPO's services will be required to ensure security arrangements during...
IHC’s Justice Aamir Farooq will hear Imran Khan’s plea seeking annulment of the ECP’s verdict in Toshakhana...