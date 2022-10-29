Katy Perry spotted packing on the PDA with fiance Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry was spotted kissing her fiance Orlando Bloom in new snaps from a trip to Australia.
Taking to Instagram, on Friday the Roar crooner shared a slew of photos from her vacations one of the snapshots of the two lovebirds sharing a kiss.
The One Of The Boys music artist wrote in the caption: 'Daddy filmed a movie in AUS. I went down unda.'
Behind the two stars, who began dating in January 2016, was a scenic ocean background.
Perry, who's currently fielding American Idol auditions, wore her jet black hair slicked back into a messy bun.
Orlando, meanwhile, wore a black baseball cap and sported a trimmed mustache in the intimate picture.
Missing from the post was the couple's two-year-old daughter Daisy Dove Bloom.
The little girl is Perry's first child, while Orlando shares son Flynn Christopher Blanchard Copeland Bloom, eleven, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.
