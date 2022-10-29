What happened between PTI leaders Hammad Azhar and Faisal Javed during long march?

FEROZEWALA: With all eyes on PTI's long march — which ended its second day in Ferozewala — a video surfaced on social media showing party leaders Faisal Javed and Hammad Azhar haggling over the mic.



In the video, PTI Chairman Imran Khan can be seen standing sandwiched between the two watching the drama ensue, as former minister Azhar asked Javed to hand over the microphone to him twice.

The latter refused, gesturing no using his finger and continued to address marchers.

When Azhar asked Javed for the third time, he still refused. At this, Azhar snatched the mic from him and began talking.

As reactions started pouring in, Azhar took to his Twitter and shared a friendly selfie with Javed made earlier in the morning today.

"My relationship and friendship with Faisal is very old," Hammad tweeted to put a lid on rumour mills.

In his tweet, he added that they work for a vision.

"This morning before the march began, we were overseeing arrangements on the container. So we thought of making a selfie at this memorable occasion," he wrote in his tweet.

Earlier, PTI leaders and former minister Asad Umar, Azhar, and Murad Saeed were also seen involved in a heated discussion while they stood on the container and Khan watched them argue.