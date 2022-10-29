Bilawal vows to bring Karachi's Macchar Colony lynchers to justice

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari speaking during an event. — AFP/ File

ISLAMABAD: Strongly condemning the brutal murder of two citizens by an angry mob over child kidnapping rumours in Karachi, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Saturday vowed to bring the suspects involved in the lynching incident to justice.

A day earlier, two men — employed at a telecommunication company — in Karachi's Machhar Colony were tortured and lynched by an angry mob following child abduction rumours being linked to them. Both men, according to the police, succumbed to injuries at the spot.

In a statement, Bilawal said: "Those who paint their hands in the blood of innocent citizens should be immediately arrested."

Directing the Sindh government to ensure fair probe into the incident, Bilawal said: "Reservations of the affected families regarding the investigation and legal proceedings should be addressed."



He extended his condolences to the bereaved families and hoped the judiciary would provide them justice soon.

"Intolerance, violence, and tendencies of taking the law in one's hands must be denounced," Bilawal stressed in his statement.

‘Three suspects arrested’

According to the Senior Superintendent of Police of Kiamari Fida Hussain, three people were arrested for the lynching.

The key suspect in the case was arrested and identified as Abdul Ghafoor, the police said, adding that a total of nine people were identified to have tortured both Aiman and Saeed.

The victims, Aiman Javed and Saeed Ishaq Panwhar, belonged to Thatta and Naushahro Feroze, respectively. Families of the slain men have demanded the government for ensuring fair investigation and justice.