FO rejects rumours of Pakistan seeking handover of Arshad Sharif from Dubai authorities

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Friday categorically rejected rumours that Pakistan had sought the handover of renowned journalist and anchorperson Arshad Sharif from Dubai.
The clarification came after reports on social media claimed that the government had formally written to Dubai authorities for the handover of journalist Arshad to Islamabad.
During a weekly briefing, FO spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said: “No such letter, undersigned by the foreign minister, was written to the Dubai government, nor does the minister undertake these communications. There was no truth in those reports.”
Replying to a question, the spokesperson said the Pakistan and Kenyan authorities were in close contact and “we will have to wait for the findings of the investigation”.
“The Foreign Office regrets the demise of Arshad Sharif," the Iftikhar said, adding, "His [assassination] was a serious issue."
The FO spokesperson also informed the media that currently there existed no treaty between Pakistan and Kenya for mutual legal assistance.
Moving on, condemning the atrocities the innocent Kashmiris are being subjected to in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), FO official said Kashmir was key to international and regional peace.
"Human rights are being violated in Kashmir unabated."
Furthermore, FO said Pakistan had deep cordial and historical ties with Great Britain.
