PM Shehbaz to make first official visit to China next week

Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Photo: AFP/ file

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will pay a two-day official visit to China next week (November 1) at the invitation of Li Keqiang, the premier of the State Council of the Peoples Republic of China.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will also accompany the prime minister, the Foreign Office said Wednesday.

This will be PM Shehbaz Sharif’s first visit to China since assuming office in April 2022 and follows his meeting with President Xi Jinping in Uzbekistan on September 16, 2022.

The prime minister will be among the first leaders to visit China following the historic 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

The Foreign Office said, “The prime minister’s visit represents the continuity of frequent leadership level exchanges between Pakistan and China.”

During his stay, the prime minister will meet President Xi Jinping and hold delegation-level talks with Premier Li Keqiang.

The two sides will review the All-Weather Strategic Cooperation Partnership and exchange views on regional and global developments.

“The visit is also expected to advance the wide-ranging bilateral cooperation agenda with the conclusion of a number of MoUs/Agreements in diverse areas, and consolidate the momentum of CPEC cooperation in the wake of the 11th meeting of the CPEC Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) on October 27, 2022,” the FO said.