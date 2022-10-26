Karachi police arrests two men accused of gang-raping 10-year-old flood victim

A file photo of a person in handcuffs. — AFP

The Karachi police has arrested the two men accused of gang-raping a nine-year-old flood victim, officials said Wednesday.

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon confirmed the arrest of the men.

According to the police, help was taken from closed-circuit television camera (CCTV) footage of the vehicle used by the men. Footage of the vehicle has also been obtained by Geo News.

The police said that arrangements are being made for a medical examination of the arrested men.

The nine-year-old girl was gang-raped at a camp set up to house flood affectees in Clifton. The girl's family had come to Karachi from the Shikarpur district of Sindh due to the floods.

Following the horrific incident, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali took serious notice of the case and directed the police to arrest the culprits. He had also ordered the authorities concerned to take the remaining family members of the girl in protective care.

“This is totally unacceptable and cannot be forgiven, therefore, I want the culprits behind the bars immediately,” he had told Additional Inspector-General Karachi Javed Odho on the telephone.

The additional IG Karachi told the chief minister that the 10-year-girl and her six younger brothers and sisters were living with her mother in the vicinity of the shrine of Abdullah Shah Ghazi. Originally, the family belongs to the Shikarpur district.