UN urges Kenya to 'thoroughly investigate' Arshad Sharif killing

Renowned journalist Arshad Sharif. — AFP/File

The circumstances leading to senior Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif's killing need thorough investigation, UN Secretary-General spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said while urging the Kenyan authorities on global body's behalf to probe the murder.



"I saw this tragic report of his death. I think the circumstances need to be investigated thoroughly," Dujarric said, calling for the findings of the probe to be made public.

The statement came in response to a question at the regular noon briefing at the UN Headquarters in New York on Monday.

Earlier, the United States also stressed Kenya carry out a transparent investigation into the murder of the senior journalist and anchorperson in Nairobi.

Sharif was shot dead by the Kenyan police Sunday night after his car drove through a police barrier in the Magadi area, according to the Kenyan police.

The Kenyan authorities said the killing was a case of "mistaken identity". The journalist's death sparked outrage in Pakistan and there have been several calls from Pakistan army, government authorities and political parties for an investigation into his killing.

Arshad Sharif's family seeks new postmortem in Pakistan

Senior journalist and anchorperson Arshad Sharif's family said that a new postmortem will be conducted today (Wednesday)

The police and the administration of the federal capital will provide assistance for Sharif's postmortem at the Pims Hospital, said the family. A three-member team of doctors will be formed in this regard.

Arshad Sharif's mother demanded that a senior surgeon remain present during the postmortem at the hospital.

The authorities said that the body of the senior journalist — currently kept in the mortuary of the Quaid-e-Azam International Hospital — would be shifted to the PIMS Hospital.

Arshad Sharif's first postmortem was carried out in Nairobi after he was killed in Kenya. After his postmortem, his body was dispatched to Pakistan.

A Qatar Airways flight carrying his body landed in Islamabad in the wee hours today, after which the remains were handed over to the family.

Three-member body to probe Arshad Sharif's murder in Kenya

The federal government has instituted an inquiry committee to investigate the assassination of renowned journalist Arshad Sharif. The interior ministry has issued a notification in this regard.

On October 23, Sharif was shot and killed by the Kenyan police. The country's police admitted that the journalist was killed in a “mistaken identity” case while he was travelling to Nairobi from Kenya’s Magadi town.

The probe body comprises investigators from the FIA, IB, and ISI, according to the notification.

The investigation team includes ISI Lt Col Saad Ahmed, Deputy Director-General IB Shahid Hamid, and FIA Director Athar Waheed, the notification said.

According to the notification issued by the interior ministry, the investigation team will immediately leave for Kenya and submit its report to the ministry.

The foreign ministry and the officials of the Pakistani High Commission in Kenya will assist the team.

Additional input from APP