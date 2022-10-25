Maryam Nawaz apologises for inappropriate tweet on Arshad Sharif's death

PML-N Vice President ) Maryam Nawaz talks to journalists after her hearing at the Islamabad High Court in the Federal Capital, on May 12, 2022. — Online

ISLAMABAD: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif Tuesday apologised for an insensitive tweet relating to the gruesome murder of Pakistan’s senior anchorperson Arshad Sharif in Kenya.

Taking to her Twitter account, Maryam said that her tweet was not aimed at mocking someone but at learning our lessons from the past.

"I am undoing the tweet & apologise for the hurt it may have caused to the aggrieved which never was my intention," she wrote on her Twitter account.

Extending her condolences to the bereaved family of Arshad Sharif, the PML-N leader said: "May no one ever have to go through this pain."

Earlier in the day, Maryam faced the wrath of netizens and journalists after she re-tweeted a tweet containing derogatory remarks about the slain anchorperson.

“I don’t feel good RTing this but this is a lesson for the mankind that we must all imbibe,” she had written.

It is pertinent to mention here that the body of senior journalist Sharif is on its way to Pakistan on a flight which will land in Islamabad on October 26 at 1:05 am.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the body of Sharif was transported at 0125 hours from Nairobi to Doha via Qatar Airways flight QR1342 early Tuesday.

The onward flight QR0632 will leave Doha at 1935 hours today and arrive in Islamabad at 0105 hours on October 26.