Donda Academy loses Jewish teacher amid Ye's anti-Semitic rants

Kanye West-owned Donda Academy has lost one of his educational consultants, as Tamar Andrews, a Jewish educator, resigns amid Ye's anti-Semitic comments, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Since July, the Jewish educator, who was involved with Donda Academy, signed his resignation earlier this month.

Andrews is also the director of early childhood education at both Temple Isaiah and American Jewish University, per the websites for both institutions.

Allison Samek, president of Temple Isaiah of Los Angeles, released the statement of THR, "Dr. Andrews immediately resigned from Donda Academy following Ye West's tweet. Her last day was October 11, 2022, as she felt she could no longer support the organization."

Earlier, in an interview with Rolling Stone, Andrews backed the academy's decision to have the parents of each student sign "informal agreements."

"Honestly, we don't care if people know about the school," she said. "The people that want to come to the school are looking for a good Christian school in that area, and they know that we're there … there is also a certain notoriety that comes with being affiliated with Donda. So, I don't know that we have to advertise, which is a blessing and a curse."

The billionaire rapper opened Donda Academy in November 2021. The school's fees clocked at $15,000 per year, with under 100 students enrolled with 16 full-time teachers.