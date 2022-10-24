Johnny Depp IMITATES his iconic Jack Sparrow character, video goes viral

A video of Hollywood star Johnny Depp, imitating his iconic Jack Sparrow character is going viral on social platforms.
In the viral clip, the Pirates of the Caribbean star, 59, can be seen channeling Captain Jack Sparrow to perfection, undoubtedly a treat to his millions of fans across the world.
While he begins talking to her as normal in the clip, he soon takes on Jack's slurred speech patterns and begins talking about rum.
Depp has made everyone stunned with his spontaneous acting skills but many were taken aback by the star's clean-shaven appearance and even dismissed the video as actually being of him.
However, when he launches into his pitch-perfect impression of Jack Sparrow fans can easily identify his beloved actor.
Johnny has been seen putting on the pirate's famous voice and mannerisms for fans in the past.
It comes after it was reported that Johnny is set 'to return to Pirates of the Caribbean after being dropped from the franchise in 2018.
