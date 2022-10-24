By-polls: Election Commission reportedly withholds victory notifications of Imran Khan

The Election Commission of Pakistan's office in Islamabad. — Facebook/File

ISLAMABAD: Following his disqualification in the Toshakhana reference, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Monday reportedly withheld the notifications of former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan who emerged victorious in the October 16 by-elections.

Khan made history after he managed to win the most number of National Assembly seats simultaneously in six constituencies this month.

During the by-elections, the former premier lost Malir’s seat to PPP’s Hakim Baloch and won six seats breaking his own record that he set in the last general elections.

The polling was held on seven National Assembly seats which were, NA-22 Mardan III, NA-24 Charsadda II, NA-31 Peshawar V, NA-108 Faisalabad VIII, NA-118 Nankana Sahib II, NA-157 Multan IV, NA-237 Malir II, NA-239 Korangi Karachi I.

The ECP issued notifications to PPP’s Abdul Hakeem Baloch and Ali Musa Gillani who had won the by-elections from NA-237 and NA-157, respectably, today.

Surprisingly the victory notifications of Imran Khan from six National Assembly constituencies could not be issued so far.

Meanwhile, the ECP issued victory notifications PML-N’s Chaudhry Iftikhar Ahmed (PP-139), PTI’s Faisal Niazi (PP-209) and Malik Muhammad Muzaffar Khan (PP-241).