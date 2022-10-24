Audio leaks: SC raises objection to Imran Khan's plea seeking probe

A representational image of the Supreme Court building. — SC official website

Former prime minister and PTI Chief Imran Khan's petition was returned by the Supreme Court on Monday as the registrar raised objections to it, saying that the application does not clarify how Article 184(3) applies to the audio leaks case.



Last week, Khan moved the Supreme Court to form a joint investigation team or a commission to probe illegal surveillance, recording, retention, custody, and release/leaking of data from the Prime Minister's House.

The registrar's office said that the petitioner did not clarify how the matter is related to basic human rights in the plea. It also said that the petitioner did not approach the relevant forum.



He filed a petition in the Supreme Court under Article 184(3) of the Constitution.



"Declare that the impugned actions, in particular, the illegal surveillance of the PMO and PMH and the release of the surveillance data, especially through the Audio Leaks, are unconstitutional and in violation of law," the PTI chief prayed before the court.

Khan also urged the Supreme Court to hold the officials behind the audio leaks accountable.

JIT sought to determine which agency involved in 'bugging'

Before filing the plea, the PTI chief had announced his intention to approach the apex court over the matter of audio leaks and seek the formation of a JIT to probe which intelligence agency is involved in the "bugging" of the PM House and Office.

"Audio leaks are a serious breach of national security as they call into question the entire security of the Prime Minister's Office and PM House," the former prime minister wrote on Twitter, claiming that the security line at his residence was also bugged when he was the premier.

"We intend to go to court to establish authenticity of leaks and then form a JIT to investigate which intel agency is responsible for the bugging and who is leaking out the audios many of which are edited/doctored," he had said.

The PTI leader said that it is a critical matter as "sensitive security issues are and have been illegally recorded and subsequently hacked", which implies that the confidentiality of the country's national security has been "exposed" globally.

The PTI chief's allegation of intelligence agencies being involved in bugging came after the interior minister had categorically stated that no agency was found involved in the security breach.

The federal government had established a committee to investigate the security breach at the PM House and suggest steps to ensure safety.

It is important to note that neither the PML-N nor the PTI contradicted the contents of the audio, however, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif categorically denied that his government has any role in the matter.