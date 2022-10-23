'The Crown' season 5 to change 'world's view' of King Charles, says copywriter

The Crown copywriter recently shared that the upcoming season of the show will focus on King Charles’ interaction with other royal members.

During her conversation with the Athens-Macedonian Agency, Andriani Manetta, who is currently working on the content of four episodes of the series, said: “What is certainly true of this very popular and successful series is that it gives a direction, key elements and facts that the palace wants to surface.”

“For example, the order we had after the Queen’s death is for the next episodes to give much more time to Charles and his relationship with the rest of the royal members, but also with Diana. That’s where my contribution was needed,” she added.

The content creator of royal palaces admitted that Charles has been wronged. “He was not given a meaningful opportunity within a reasonable period of time to demonstrate the skills we all expect to see in place in the near future.”

“Other people around him have always had the utmost attention, while he himself received very harsh criticism from the world and absolute oppression from his family environment. Let me tell you that the world’s view of the king in a year’s time will be different!” she noted.