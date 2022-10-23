PTI seeks NA speaker's action over police mistreatment with its MNA

PTI lawmaker Saleh Muhammad. — Twitter/@Arshadyousafzay

ISLAMABAD: The PTI on Sunday urged National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf to take action over the mistreatment of its MNA Saleh Muhammad Khan in the custody of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police.

The Islamabad police had taken into custody Saleh and his two security guards from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police on October 21, under terrorism charges for allegedly shooting at the police contingent deployed outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The incident took place as PTI workers and leaders protested outside the ECP's office in Islamabad after the commission's verdict in the Toshakhana reference — which disqualified PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Saleh, who comes from Mansehra, was also booked on the charges of attempted murder, violation of Section 144, and abutment.

Saleh was arrested after PML-N leader Mohsin Shawnawz alleged that his gunmen opened fire to wound him fatally.

In his letter to the NA speaker, PTI leader and former speaker Asad Qaiser said that Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah should be summoned by the National Assembly's privileges committee, while the inspector-general of Islamabad and others responsible should be suspended.

He said that the capital's police violated the rules and regulations on October 21. Qaiser added that the police released a photo of their MNA with a white slate inscribed with his details around his neck in an insulting manner.

The letter said that this mistreatment has caused pain to the MNA, his family and the party. "As the leader of the House, it is necessary for you to take notice of this action by the police," he wrote in his letter to the NA speaker.

He urged the speaker to investigate Saleh's arrest and the insulting behaviour of the police. "The speaker should take strict action against those responsible," read the letter.

The letter also stated that the Constitution guarantees complete protection of life, property, dignity, and honour of the citizens.