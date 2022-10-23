PM Shehbaz, FM Bilawal congratulate China's Xi on re-election as CCP leader

(L to R) PM Shehbaz Sharif, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. — AFP/Reuters/File

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari extended greetings to China President Xi Jinping on his re-election as the Chinese Communist Party general secretary.



China's Xi Jinping secured a precedent-breaking third leadership term as the Chinese Communist Party on Sunday and introduced a new top governing body stacked with loyalists, cementing his place as the country's most powerful ruler since Mao Zedong.

In a Twitter post, premier Xi's re-election the CCP leader was "a glowing tribute to his sagacious stewardship."

"On behalf of the entire Pakistani nation, I congratulate President Xi Jinping on his re-election as CCP General Secretary for the 3rd term. It is a glowing tribute to his sagacious stewardship and unwavering devotion [to] serving the people of China," the premier wrote.

Meanwhile, FM Bilawal also felicitated the Chinese leader and said that his election as the CCP general-secretary reflects the enduring confidence of the Chinese nation in his "sagacious leadership".

"Heartiest felicitations to President Xi on reelection as CCP General Secretary. It reflects enduring confidence of the Chinese nation in his sagacious leadership and befitting acknowledgement of his lifelong service to China," Bilawal wrote on Twitter.