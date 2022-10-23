Michelle Obama advises Barack Obama to watch Descendant on Netflix

Michelle Obama has advised her husband Barack Obama to watch Descendant on Netflix.



Sharing the trailer of the Netflix documentary on Twitter, the wife of Barack Obama, the former president of the United States, tweeted, “Barack and I believe that everyone has a story worth telling—and Descendant is a story that demands to be told.”

She further said, “This film chronicles when the last known ship from Africa, the Clotilda, arrived with enslaved Africans to the United States.”

Michelle advised Obama, “I hope you'll watch Descendant on Netflix.”

According to the Netflix, Descendants of the enslaved Africans on an illegal ship that arrived in Alabama in 1860 seek justice and healing when the craft's remains are discovered.

This documentary about the legacy of an illegal slave ship won the Special Jury Award for Creative Vision at Sundance.