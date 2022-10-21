Sanaullah urges PML-N workers to take to streets in solidarity with ECP

ISLAMABAD: Following the PTI’s countrywide protests after chairman Imran Khan was disqualified in the Toshakhana reference, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Friday urged PML-N’s workers and the parliamentarians to hold peaceful rallies in their areas as a show of solidarity with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).
Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the interior minister said: “All people should step out [of their houses] in their respective constituencies to express solidarity with the ECP.”
Accusing Khan of "trying to divide the nation", Sanaullah said that it was the responsibility of every Pakistani and institution to identify and cope with the “fitna" (rabble-rouser).
Paying rich tribute to the ECP members for their "highly-anticipated verdict in the Toshakhana reference", Sanaullah said that a "thief who labelled others chor has been finally caught today”.
He congratulated the nation over the verdict and thanked God for exposing the fitna before the public.
Further berating Khan, Sanaullah said that he was "carrying forward a foreign agenda."
Speaking on the occasion, the interior minister directed the inspector-general of Punjab and the chief secretary not to be obedient to “this thief”. He urged them to stand with the state "instead of thieves."
Referring to the countrywide protests, Sanaullah directed the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police to address the difficulties of the masses.
Former ECP secretary Kanwar Dilshad says Imran Khan may be disqualified in the Toshakhana case
Islamabad said the Indian campaign against Pakistan ahead of the FATF plenary is baseless and unfounded
PM Shahbaz announces initiatives of providing 20,000 internships to young engineers and 75 scholarships to students
The judgement in Toshakhana reference filed against the PTI chair will be announced at 2pm
During today’s hearing, Justice Minallah remarks the NAB’s cases were not based on merit
Terming PM House's audio leaks “Pakistan’s biggest security lapse”, Fawad demands SC form high-level probe...