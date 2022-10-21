Sanaullah urges PML-N workers to take to streets in solidarity with ECP

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah addresses a press conference. — Screengrab via YouTube/ Hum News Live

ISLAMABAD: Following the PTI’s countrywide protests after chairman Imran Khan was disqualified in the Toshakhana reference, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Friday urged PML-N’s workers and the parliamentarians to hold peaceful rallies in their areas as a show of solidarity with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the interior minister said: “All people should step out [of their houses] in their respective constituencies to express solidarity with the ECP.”

Accusing Khan of "trying to divide the nation", Sanaullah said that it was the responsibility of every Pakistani and institution to identify and cope with the “fitna" (rabble-rouser).

Paying rich tribute to the ECP members for their "highly-anticipated verdict in the Toshakhana reference", Sanaullah said that a "thief who labelled others chor has been finally caught today”.

He congratulated the nation over the verdict and thanked God for exposing the fitna before the public.

Further berating Khan, Sanaullah said that he was "carrying forward a foreign agenda."



Speaking on the occasion, the interior minister directed the inspector-general of Punjab and the chief secretary not to be obedient to “this thief”. He urged them to stand with the state "instead of thieves."

Referring to the countrywide protests, Sanaullah directed the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police to address the difficulties of the masses.