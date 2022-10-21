Prince Harry, Meghan Markle rank ‘at bottom rung’ of Netflix’s priorities

File Footage

Netflix is reportedly sure to choose their ‘cash cow’ The Crown over a relationship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.



Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield issued these claims in her most recent interview with Express UK.

She began by saying, “I believe Netflix will always choose The Crown over Harry and Meghan.”



Especially since the Sussexes are bound to “fulfil their contractual obligations before they can move on.”

The expert also went on to allege that between The Crown and the couple, Netflix won’t have much trouble making decisions since “It's a highly celebrated scripted series that put Netflix on the map for original content. This product was an award winning game changer for the streaming giant.”

“Harry and Meghan have yet to prove themselves in Hollywood,” after all.