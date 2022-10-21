Ahsan Iqbal says Imran 'managed' allies with the help of establishment

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal said that Imran Khan, the head of the PTI, used the establishment to help him "manage" his allies while he was in the government.



But, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif deals with his coalition partners himself, the PML-N minister said, speaking in the Geo News programme 'Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath' on Thursday.



Replying to a question, Ahsan Iqbal said none of the allies of the PML-N-led government is quitting the coalition. "There is no possibility of any of the allies leaving the government," he said.

Shehbaz Sharif liaises with all the coalition partners and intervenes to entertain the complaints of any of his allies. He said he doesn't believe the government is facing any make-or-break issues at the moment that may jeopardise the coalition.

It is a ten-party coalition that may face some problems, and the government can't meet all their demands given the availability of resources, he explained.

Responding to a question regarding the MQM-P, Ahsan Iqbal said he does not believe that there is a major challenge that forces the MQM-P to quit the government. "The PML-N and the PPP will stand together to resolve any issue facing the MQM-P," he said.

The minister said every coalition partner understands that they can't push the country into a crisis by destabilising the coalition government.

As regards the coalition of Imran Khan, his arrogance and egoistic attitude were at the heart of the problem. Imran Khan's allies were displeased with him because of his behaviour, he noted, adding, "If our allies have any issue, Shahbaz Sharif himself handles it humbly by talking to them."

The PML-N minister said Imran Khan is actually sabotaging the CPEC project by launching his protest march. The CPEC's 11th JCC meeting is scheduled for October 27, and PM Shehbaz's China visit is expected at the beginning of November, he remarked.

"We should not discuss the issue of the next army chief's appointment in the media. Unfortunately, Imran Khan wants to stir up a controversy over the appointment," the minister said.

He said that the majority of Sindh and Balochistan is affected by the flooding and its repercussions. Therefore, general elections in these two provinces cannot take place in the next six to eight months, he added.

--Thumbnail: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal. Geo/File