PM Shahbaz extends dialogue offer to Opposition in ‘larger national interest’

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif addressing an event in Islamabad on October 20, 2022. — APP

ISLAMABAD: Amid rising political temperatures in the country and PTI’s proposed long march on Islamabad, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Thursday extended a dialogue offer to the opposition leadership in the “larger national interest.”

Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad to announce scholarships and other opportunities for the youth of the country, PM Shahbaz, however, reminded that the Opposition had double standards as it was not willing to talk with the parties in the coalition during the last four years.

It was unfortunate that billions of dollars of the nation were wasted by delaying the construction of projects such as the Neelum Jhelum hydro project and the Reko Diq mining project, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Shahbaz Sharif announced initiatives of providing 20,000 internships to young engineers and 75 scholarships to students for studies in the top universities of the world.

The Ministry of Planning and Development will carry out the youth initiatives, which also include spending Rs 40 billion in 20 most underdeveloped districts and building 250 mini-sports complexes.

The prime minister said the programme would be expanded further and more initiatives would be launched for the youth, who was a considerable part of the population.

Referring to his initiatives as Punjab chief minister, he said the PML-N government under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif had undertaken different programmes for providing high-quality education, scholarships and laptops to millions of students.

The prime minister said his provincial government set up the Punjab endowment fund and in eight years Rs 20 billion were given as scholarships to high achievers in studies.

He maintained that the federal allied government saved Pakistan from economic default and distributed Rs 66 billion among families affected by the floods, through the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

Billions of rupees were also spent on the provision of food, drinking water, medicines, blankets, tents and mosquito nets to the flood-hit people, he said adding Pakistan’s friends including China, Turkiye, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, the United States, United Kingdom and European Union provided assistance to Pakistan for citizens devastated by floods.