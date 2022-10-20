FIA summons Azam Khan in cypher probe

Azam Khan(L), then principal secretary to former prime minister Imran Khan (R) —Facebook /file

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday summoned former prime minister Imran Khan’s then-principal secretary Azam Khan in a case related to the US cypher, a diplomatic cable which is being brandished as evidence of a "foreign plot" by the PTI chief to oust him from the office.

On September 28, former PM Khan’s alleged conversation with principal secretary Azam triggered a firestorm in which he can be heard speaking about the "US conspiracy" to topple the PTI government.

In the leaked audio, Khan could be heard directing his then-principal secretary that they should "play with the cypher issue" without taking the name of the United States.

“Let’s play with it,” Imran Khan allegedly said in the audio, to which Azam Khan suggested that they should hold a meeting on the US cypher to bring it on record.

Following a series of leaks released online allegedly featuring Khan and the PTI leaders about the diplomatic cable, the federal cabinet on October 2 decided to formally initiate legal action against the PTI chairman.

As part of its inquiry into the US cypher, the FIA served notice to Azam Khan, directing him to appear before the investigation agency at 1 pm on October 25.

As per the notice, the FIA counterterrorism wing launched the inquiry at the request of the secretary interior ministry.

Cabinet greenlights inquiry



Earlier this month, the federal cabinet decided to formally start legal action against Khan after the audio leaks allegedly featuring him and other PTI leaders in a discussion about a US cypher.

The PTI chairman, Asad Umar, and then-principle secretary Azam could allegedly be heard discussing the US cypher and how to use it in their interest, in the two audio leaks that surfaced as a shocking revelation.



In the first audio leak that emerged Wednesday (September 28), Khan was heard directing Azam to "just play" with the cypher, and responding to this, the latter advised the ex-premier that they can fake the minutes of a meeting with Qureshi and foreign secretary Sohail Mehmood to bring the cypher on record.



On September 30, the federal cabinet took notice of the matter and constituted a committee to probe the contents of the audio leaks. The committee recommended legal action over the audio leaks purportedly featuring Imran Khan, Azam Khan and others on October 1. Meanwhile, a summary comprising the recommendations of the body was presented before the cabinet.

“This is a matter of national security, which has serious implications for national interests and legal action in this regard is vital,” recommended the cabinet committee.