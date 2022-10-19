'Anti-Entertaining’: Critics slammed 'Black Adam' for 'repetitive' drama

Black Adam will change the DC universe forever, but not in a way makers, and primarily The Rock intended, as per Variety.

The Dywane Johnson superhero's current Rotten Tomatoes scores of approval ratings from top critics clocked at a 32%. The website's broader group of approved critics gave it 54%.

The report adds that if the number persists, it will make Black Adam the lowest-rated movie since 2017's Justice League, which netted a 23% approval rating and spurred Warner Bros to release the Snyder cut in 2021.

Rolling Stone senior editor and film critic David Fear wrote that "not even the pleasure of watching Johnson enter into a blockbuster template he seemed destined to dominate can make up for how generic, flavorless and incoherent this is."

At The Wrap, Alonso Duralde called the film "anti-entertaining" and deemed it "one of the most visually confounding of the major-studio superhero sagas, between CG that's assaultively unappealing and rapid-fire editing that sucks the exhilaration right out of every fight scene."

Indiewire critic David Ehrlich panned the film, opening his review with the question of, "What happens when Hollywood's most risk-averse movie star collides with Hollywood's most risk-averse movie genre?" His answer? "Exactly what you'd expect. Only worse."

ScreenCrush critic Matt Singer deemed the film "pretty middling" writing that it "plays like a committee-made product designed to zhoosh up the stagnant DC Extended Universe with a massive star and a batch of new heroes to spin off into future movies. After two hours of dour table setting, you're left with a clear direction for DC's cinematic future — and a lot less interest in actually watching it."

