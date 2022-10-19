KP minister gets extortion letter from banned TTP

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Science and Technology Minister Atif Khan. — Twitter/File

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Science and Technology Minister Atif Khan has allegedly received an extortion letter demanding Rs8 million from banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Geo News reported on Wednesday.



Sources privy to the matter said that TTP Mardan is behind sending the extortion letter.

Khan, while speaking to the media, said that he has shared the extortion letter with the authorities concerned.

"Security agencies have been informed about the matter and now the onus for taking action is on them," Khan said.

He said that every possible action will be taken on the matter.

The threat to the KP minister comes after a recently terror attack in Swat on a school van that killed a van driver.

Following the incident, the National Security Committee (NSC) took stock of the security situation in the country.

In the meeting, officials of the country's security apparatus gave a briefing on the security situation — in light of the recent terrorist activities.

The meeting made it clear that the blood of every citizen is precious and noted that the law will strictly deal with those involved in the bloodshed of innocents.

“Our citizens rendered unprecedented sacrifices along with the armed forces and played a historic role in the war against terrorism,” read a statement.

The forum decided to constitute an apex committee headed by PM Shahbaz and revive the National Counter-terrorism Authority (Nacta), which will work in collaboration with the provincial-level counter-terrorism departments to prevent any resurgence of terrorism in the country.