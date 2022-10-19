WATCH: Jemima Goldsmith sings classic Urdu song from 1950s

British journalist and former wife of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, Jemima Goldsmith, who is also a screenwriter, just revealed that she used to sing Urdu songs for her sons when they were younger.
A video of Jemima singing one of the most popular and classic songs of Pakistan, is impressing Pakistanis.
British journalist Emb Hashmi shared a clip from her interview with Jemima, where the latter sang 'Aao bacho sair karain tumko Pakistan ki', a classic from the 1950s, at the host's request.
Watch the video here:
The screenwriter tends to be patriotic toward Pakistan due to her strong affiliation with the country and the time she spent here. She has also been vocal in giving statements in Pakistan's favour time and again.
Commanders of Pakistan Army once again repose complete trust in country's robust nuclear command and control structure
PTI refiles reference in Supreme Judicial Council against Sikandar Sultan Raja, maintaining he is not "fit to hold the...
ECP warns Punjab govt of holding LG polls as per previous laws, launching contempt proceedings against CM Elahi-led...
ECP postpones LG polls scheduled for Oct 23; meeting will be held after 15 days to review situation
Barrister Fahad Malik was shot dead in Islamabad on August 15, 2016, after which four eyewitnesses gave statements...
PTI alleges “worst kind of rigging" done in by-poll on NA-237 in Malir as PPP workers polled fake votes