WATCH: Jemima Goldsmith sings classic Urdu song from 1950s

Screengrab of Twitter video from Jemima Goldsmith's BBC interview. — Twitter

British journalist and former wife of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, Jemima Goldsmith, who is also a screenwriter, just revealed that she used to sing Urdu songs for her sons when they were younger.

A video of Jemima singing one of the most popular and classic songs of Pakistan, is impressing Pakistanis.



British journalist Emb Hashmi shared a clip from her interview with Jemima, where the latter sang 'Aao bacho sair karain tumko Pakistan ki', a classic from the 1950s, at the host's request.

Watch the video here:

The screenwriter tends to be patriotic toward Pakistan due to her strong affiliation with the country and the time she spent here. She has also been vocal in giving statements in Pakistan's favour time and again.

