Another 20 bodies from Nishtar hospital buried

The authorities have started the burial of the unclaimed bodies found at the Nishtar Hospital in Multan after an inquiry committee recommended doing so.

Another 20 bodies were buried on Tuesday.

According to reports, the police, with the help of the Edhi Foundation, buried the bodies in a graveyard adjacent to the hospital.



Over 20 bodies were handed over to the police after DNA tests, police sources said. The bodies were laid to rest after DNA samples had been taken.

A few days earlier, five bodies and human remains were buried.

Hundreds of unclaimed bodies were discovered on the rooftop of the Multan hospital recently. The inquiry committee recommended burying them.

The desecration of bodies at the Nishtar Hospital came to light last week. Some videos circulated on social media, showing bodies lying on the rooftop of the hospital. Later, hundreds of abandoned bodies were discovered in the hospital's mortuary and its rooftop.

Sources said that dozens of bodies are decomposing in the room built on the roof of the Nishtar Hospital.

On October 14, the issue was brought to the notice of the Punjab government, which decided to probe the incident.

Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi formed a six-member committee to investigate the incident after the videos and pictures were shared on the internet.

Police to blame for presence of bodies: hospital official

Moreover, Nishtar Medical University's vice-chancellor has also formed a three-member committee for an inquiry into the incident.

Speaking to Geo News, Nishtar Medical University's (NMU) Head of Anatomy Department Dr Mariam Ashraf said that the rescue officials and police were to blame for the piling up of bodies in the morgue and on its roof.

Ashraf said that the medical facility could not refuse to accept the bodies as it was bound to take them in as safekeeping. "Police and rescue officials ask us to keep it in the hospital."

"The police and rescue officials do not take them back on time. We have written documents in which we have asked them to take the bodies. Since there is a lag, such things happen," the official said.