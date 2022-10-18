Unlike Imran, Sheikh Rashid doesn't have faith in 'backdoor talks'

Awami Muslim League (AML) leader Sheikh Rasheed. — Twitter/File

Awami Muslim League (AML) leader Sheikh Rashid on Tuesday said that backdoor talks have "always failed", following reports of negotiations between the ruling coalition and PTI Chair Imran Khan.



Former prime minister Imran Khan Monday conceded that backdoor talks were held [with the powers-that-be] but things remained unclear. Replying to a question, the PTI chairman said talks were taking place, and, at the same time, not. The reason for that was that Nawaz Sharif wanted the election to be delayed; Nawaz and Zardari were doing politics of the 1990s, but their time was over now, he added.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah refuted Khan's statement, saying that Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) coalition government is not engaged with the PTI chairman for any negotiations as he has always nixed the talks while he was in the government.



Rashid, who served as the interior minister during the Imran Khan regime and remains a close aide of Khan, said in a tweet that the PDM are running away from the elections after the defeat in Sunday's by-polls.

He further stated that PML-N supermo Nawaz Sharif's return will not be easy.

"Nawaz Sharif will not return easily as he got out of the country with difficulty," Rasheed wrote.

Moreover, the politician also slammed the Shahbaz Sharif-led government for expanding the cabinet and not solving the circular-debt issue. He criticised the number of federal ministers saying that there are 76 ministers, of whom 20 don't have portfolios while 25 haven't submitted tax returns.

In an indirect reference to an important appointment in November, the Awami Muslim League chief said the months of October and November are decisive.

The statement from the former premier who has blamed the establishment for his ouster from the PM Office through a no-confidence motion triggered a new debate in political circles.

It was also reported earlier that he had a meeting with an influential figure recently at the President House but nothing came out of it.

Boosted by the results of Sunday’s by-election, Imran Khan contended that it was not an election but a referendum and people came out to vote, which proved that they did not accept this assembly and wanted new elections in the country.

Imran also alleged that these people (rulers) would lead the country towards destruction but would not announce elections.

“So I am giving them time again, but march will not go beyond October. From now onwards, I will announce the date any time in October, giving them time not to destroy the country while protecting themselves,” he added.

He said dialogue was out of the question with the ruling elite.

“There are no negotiations with thieves. You can hold reconciliation talks with the Baloch or Sindhi nationalists, but not with the felons like them,” Khan added after Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah’s offer of conditional talks.