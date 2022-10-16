PTI suffered dreadful defeat in Multan as PPP's Musa Gillani wins from NA-157

PPP’s Syed Musa Gillani, the son of former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gillani (C). — Twitter/@gillanihouse_MC

MULTAN: PPP’s Syed Musa Gillani, the son of former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gillani, has won Multan's NA-157 constituency with 79,743 votes as per unofficial results.



According to the unofficial results from all 264 polling stations of the constituency, Musa’s opponent — PTI’s Mehar Bano Qureshi — stood second.

Qureshi bagged 59,993 votes, leaving an upset for PTI on losing the coveted Multan constituency — known to have been a hot seat of political rivalry between the Gilani and Qureshi clan.

Party Candidates Votes PPP Ali Musa Gilani 79743

PTI Meharbano Qureshi

59993

In a press conference after the unofficial results were in, Yousaf told journalists that he was thankful to PPP for awarding his son the ticket and praised PML-N and the coalition alliance for supporting Musa.

"I am thankful to PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, and PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman," the ex-prime minister said.

Gillani also slammed PTI Chairman Khan and said that his narrative had led to instability in the country.

“What’s the use of contesting elections when he [Imran Khan] has to resign from other seats,” he said, urging the people of South Punjab rejected the PTI chief’s narrative.

“This wasn’t a contest between Gillani and Qureshi clan, instead it was a fight against Khan’s narrative,” he asserted.

The former premier said that the leaders need to think about the benefit of the country and not about their parties.