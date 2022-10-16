PTI suffered dreadful defeat in Multan as PPP's Musa Gillani wins from NA-157

MULTAN: PPP’s Syed Musa Gillani, the son of former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gillani, has won Multan's NA-157 constituency with 79,743 votes as per unofficial results.
According to the unofficial results from all 264 polling stations of the constituency, Musa’s opponent — PTI’s Mehar Bano Qureshi — stood second.
Qureshi bagged 59,993 votes, leaving an upset for PTI on losing the coveted Multan constituency — known to have been a hot seat of political rivalry between the Gilani and Qureshi clan.
|Party
|Candidates
|Votes
|PPP
|Ali Musa Gilani
|79743
|PTI
|Meharbano Qureshi
|59993
In a press conference after the unofficial results were in, Yousaf told journalists that he was thankful to PPP for awarding his son the ticket and praised PML-N and the coalition alliance for supporting Musa.
"I am thankful to PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, and PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman," the ex-prime minister said.
Gillani also slammed PTI Chairman Khan and said that his narrative had led to instability in the country.
“What’s the use of contesting elections when he [Imran Khan] has to resign from other seats,” he said, urging the people of South Punjab rejected the PTI chief’s narrative.
“This wasn’t a contest between Gillani and Qureshi clan, instead it was a fight against Khan’s narrative,” he asserted.
The former premier said that the leaders need to think about the benefit of the country and not about their parties.
"If questions are to be raised then they should be over Indian nuclear weapons," Foreign Minister Bilawal says
Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto writes letter to UN Security Council president, UN chief on alarming situation in IIOJK
US President Joe Biden termed Pakistan as "one of the most dangerous countries in the world", alleging its nukes lack...
FIA officials had sought eight-day extension in PTI leader Azam Khan Swati's physical remand to recover Twitter...
Imran Mani Butt who accompanied Ishaq Dar at US airport warns against abusive behaviour against officials representing...
US president alleges Pakistan has "nuclear weapons without cohesion"; FO official calls remarks "unnecessary"